Hear from Jessica Correa, CMO of Unleashed Brands Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CMO of Unleashed Brands. The in-person interview featured CEO Jessica Correa joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. Unleashed Brands has consolidated the world’s best brands that service families under one roof. When customers need solutions for their home or their cars, they know the brands to turn to – and now, when they need solutions for their kids, they come to Unleashed Brands. Our goal is to provide business owners with the support they need and families with the quality products and services they deserve. Unleashed Brand’s current portfolio consists of four family-friendly brands and over $820M in systemwide sales. We have over 1,300 franchises, have served over 25 million children, and are the #1 franchising platform serving families.

About CMO, Jessica Correa

Jessica Correa joined Unleashed Brands in 2019 as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to that, she spent four years at Planet Fitness as Senior Vice President of Marketing where she successfully redesigned the processes to enhance brand reputation and awareness, accelerated YOY revenue growth and positioned the company for an IPO. Jessica managed a $40M+ US marketing budget and $150M+ marketing budget for 1,500 locations worldwide. She has a wealth of experience in Consumer Insights, Brand Management, Content and Creative Development, Integrated Media, Communications, PR, Corporate Social Responsibility and collaborative local marketing initiatives with the Franchisee network. Prior to joining Planet Fitness Jessica served in other roles such as Director of Brand Innovation and Alliance Marketing at Royal Caribbean Cruises.

