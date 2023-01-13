Hear from Michael Osanloo, CEO of Portillo’s Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge
·2 min read

 

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CEO of Portillo’s, the famous hotdog restaurant food chain. The in-person interview featured CEO Michael Osanloo joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett BanksWatch the full recording below:

 

 

About Portillo’s 

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Since, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 70 restaurants across nine states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

 

 

About CEO Michael Osanloo

Michael Osanloo is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Portillo’s Hot Dogs where he is responsible for overall brand strategy, business performance and the company’s growth across new states and markets. Michael is a passionate servant leader who has structured the company in a way that affords every team member the opportunity to grow and be successful. Since joining Portillo’s, Michael was named one of 10 business leaders that could change Chicago’s business world in 2019 by the Chicago Tribune. As the former CEO of P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Inc., Michael oversaw more than 300 restaurants globally and expanded the brand into China, the U.K. and Germany. Prior to, Michael served as Executive Vice President and President of Grocery at Kraft Heinz, and in senior leadership roles at Caesar’s Entertainment. In 1996, Michael started his successful nine year run as a Partner at Bain & Company where he helped improve the effectiveness of strategic, operational and marketing initiatives at various multibillion-dollar companies. Michael holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago, a Juris Doctorate the University of Illinois College of Law and an AB Degree in Economics from the University of Michigan.

 

Contact:

IPO Edge

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@ipo-edge.com

