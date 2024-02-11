Hear pilot's fateful call to Air Traffic Control just before plane crash on Florida highway

In the moments before an explosive plane crash on Interstate 75 in Collier County on Friday, Feb. 9, the pilot told Air Traffic Control that he wasn't going to make it to the airport.

You can hear the fateful call with the Naples Airport tower just before the I-75 plane crash in the audio above.

Pilot: "OK, Challenger, Hop-A-Jet 823, lost both engines, emergency. I'm making an emergency landing."

Controller: "I've got an emergency. Clear to land Runway 23."

Pilot: "We're clear to land but we're not gonna make the runway. We've lost both engines."

The pilot and co-pilot were identified the next day as the two who died in the I-75 crash. A crew member and two passengers survived and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Florida, and second in command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach as the deceased.

Survivors were crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Florida; and passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio, the sheriff's office said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crashed on southbound Interstate 75, near mile marker 107, Pine Ridge Road, at about 3:10 p.m. Friday. All the occupants of the automobiles damaged in the crash survived, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Federal Aviation Administration audio was provided by an aircraft communications streaming service. The FAA operates air traffic control at hundreds of airports.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Plane crash on Florida highway: Hear the call to Naples Airport tower