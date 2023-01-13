Hear from Red Robin CEO, GJ Hart Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CEO of Red Robin. The in-person interview featured CEO GJ Hart, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About Red Robin

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It’s now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 520 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

About CEO, GJ Hart

G.J. Hart has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Robin since September 2022 and has served on the Board of Directors since August 2019. A highly regarded executive with approximately 35 years in the restaurant industry, including both public and private company experience, G.J. is well known for his organizational leadership skills, commitment to profitable growth, and ability to drive long term shareholder value.

