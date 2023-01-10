Hear from Regis Corporation CEO, Matthew Doctor and CFO, Kersten Zupfer Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CEO and CFO of Regis Corporation, a hair salon chain known and serving worldwide. The in-person interview featured CEO, Matthew Doctor and CFO, Kersten Zupfer, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation is a leader in the haircare industry. As of September 30, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,494 locations worldwide. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®.

About CEO, Matthew Doctor

Matthew Doctor was appointed President & Chief Executive Officer and joined the Board of Directors of Regis Corporation in May 2022. He served as interim Chief Executive Officer since December 2021. He joined the company in February 2021 as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer. Previously, Matt was a Partner and Chief Financial Officer for Kava Restaurants, a Tim Hortons franchisee. Prior to his time at Kava, Matt held several roles at Restaurant Brands International (RBI), owner of the Burger King®, Tim Hortons® and Popeyes® brands. At RBI, he was Head of Global Development and Franchisee Performance for Burger King, led mergers and acquisitions in Asia for Burger King, and led development efforts for Tim Hortons. Matt started his career as an Investment Banker for J.P. Morgan in New York, where he executed several M&A and Capital Markets transactions for Financial Institution clients. Matt received a BBA with Distinction from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

About CFO, Kersten Zupfer

Kersten Zupfer was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in November 2019. Kersten has served in accounting and finance roles of increasing leadership at Regis for more than 12 years. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since November 2017, prior to which she served as Vice President, Corporate Controller, Chief Accounting Officer since December 2014. In this role, Kersten has responsibility for all of Regis’ accounting, external financial reporting, and financial controls, including, SEC reporting, accounting policy, and technical accounting. She joined Regis in 2007 serving in a range of accounting leadership roles. Kersten holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of North Dakota and is a certified public accountant (inactive). She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants. Kersten started her career at Arthur Andersen LLP.

