Hear from Sharon John, President & CEO and Voin Todorovic, CFO of Build-a-bear Live at ICR Conferenc

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with Sharon John, President & CEO and Voin Todorovic, CFO of Build-A-Bear. The in-person interview was joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to “add a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online “Bear-Builder”, the animated “Bear Builder 3D Workshop” and its age-gated adult-focused “Bear Cave”. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company’s mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021.

About Sharon John, President & CEO

Sharon Price John has served as president and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) since 2013, where she has led the turning around and redefining of the multimillion-dollar company and beloved brand while navigating the “retail apocalypse”—and, more recently, a global pandemic—to deliver the most profitable year in the company’s history in 2021. However, before becoming the CEO of a publicly traded company, Sharon was a self-professed tomgirl from Tennessee. With sights beyond her small-town roots, Sharon embarked on a fascinating life journey of challenges and opportunities, including graduating from the University of Tennessee, working in the ad industry in New York City, earning an MBA from Columbia University, managing iconic kids’ brands at companies like Mattel and Hasbro and becoming known as a change agent, and eventually accepting the role of president of the Stride Rite Children’s Group, which led to Sharon taking the helm at Build-A-Bear. Sharon also serves on the board of directors at Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK), and on the executive committee of the Toy Industry Association board, in addition to supporting a number of philanthropic organizations. She has been named one of the University of Tennessee’s Top 100 Alumni of the last 100 years and recognized as a Distinguished Alumni by Columbia Women in Business. Sharon has three children and lives in St. Louis with her husband, Russ.

Story continues

Voin Todorovic, CFO

Voin Todorovic joined Build-A-Bear Workshop in September 2014 as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Todorovic was employed at Wolverine Worldwide, Inc., a leading global footwear and apparel company, where since September 2013 Mr. Todorovic served as the head of finance and operations for its Lifestyle Group, which includes a portfolio of iconic brands such as Sperry Top-Sider®, Hush Puppies®, Keds®, and Stride Rite®. From 2011 to 2013 Mr. Todorovic was Vice President—Finance and Administration of the Stride Rite Children’s Group business, operating in wholesale, direct to consumer and international franchising, and from 2010 to 2011 Mr. Todorovic was Vice President of the Performance + Lifestyle Group. Prior to his tenure at Wolverine World Wide he held positions of increasing responsibility at Collective Brands, Inc. and Payless ShoeSource.

Contact:

IPO Edge

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@ipo-edge.com