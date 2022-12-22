To hear student perspectives, Ames school board fills non-voting representative seats

The first student representatives on the Ames school board say they hope to use their positions to bridge gaps in communication and share voices that aren't always heard.

William Geisler and Ritika Tappeta are both juniors at Ames High School and the first student representatives to serve on the board, made up of seven members who are elected to their seats. The students do not have voting power like the elected members, but do share their insights and raise issues at school board meetings.

"One of the biggest issues students have is they feel like no one's listening to them. Whether they complain or not, teachers can sympathize but they can't really do anything. So, us being able to talk to (school board members), whether or not something actually changes, at least we know that they've heard the issues," Tappeta said.

William Geisler, left, and Ritika Tappeta, right, are both juniors at Ames High School and serve as the first student representatives on Ames school board.

Geisler said students also want to be informed on administrative changes at the high school.

In October 2021, former principal Valerie Nyberg was immediately removed from her position after 15 months on the job. Nyberg was hired after interim principal Brian Carico held the position following Spence Evans, who left in 2019 after nine years as high school principal. Steve Johns has been principal since Nyberg's departure.

"From the student perspective, it's been a little chaotic, so it's just helpful to have someone who is talking to the people making the decisions and then talking to the people who are affected by those decisions," Geisler said.

The student representative positions were created before the COVID-19 pandemic but not filled until this fall, said district spokesperson Amy DeLashmutt. Geisler and Tappeta said they were interested in leadership experience, so they applied.

Geisler said he went to some student council meetings last year and realized a connection with the school board would be beneficial. Tappeta said she's close with student council leaders and talks to them about things they'd like to see changed.

Sometimes students just need to clarify where they can park their cars or whether they can use homeroom time to meet in clubs. Geisler fractured both legs during cross country, which has opened his eyes to issues that affect mobility at the new high school that opened when the fall semester started.

"It did wake me up to some of the handicap accessibility issues at the school," he said.

Geisler told the school board in November an issue with doors staying open had been fixed but some heavy doors in classrooms still do not have buttons to open them.

Tappeta said serving in the position has made her ask for others' perspectives.

"I also hope we can get a lot of teacher voices too. I feel like people think teachers have a lot of power and decision-making, and they don't, and so I get a lot of complaints from teachers and I hope we can voice their opinions as well," she said.

Geisler and Tappeta are both involved in other extracurricular activities. Geisler plays trumpet in band, jazz band and pep band, is in chess club and leads a rocketry club. Tappeta is captain of a robotics club, a health care club leader, a co-leader of Students Advocating for Civil Rights Education and a mentor for elementary math students.

Both students also have jobs, though Geisler is not working because of his injury. Tappeta is a food service worker at Mary Greeley Medical Center.

And both plan to go to college after graduation: Geisler to study aerospace or aeronautical engineering and Tappeta to study biomedical engineering.

