Hear from, talk to your Fort Collins state legislators at town hall

Fort Collins' elected representatives to the Colorado General Assembly are, clockwise from left, Sen. Joann Ginal, Rep. Cathy Kipp and Rep. Andrew Boesenecker.

We're nearly halfway through the 2024 Colorado legislative session, and Fort Collins lawmakers will hold another town hall about what they and others are doing at the Capitol.

Sen. Joann Ginal and Reps. Cathy Kipp and Andy Boesenecker, who all represent Fort Collins, will host a town hall from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Foothills mall.

It will take place at the PSD Future Ready Center inside the mall, 215 E. Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins. It's closest to the north entrance of the indoor mall.

At the town halls, lawmakers typically share updates and take questions from the audience.

The trio has been hosting town halls monthly this legislative session, which began Jan. 10 and runs through May 8.

Bills related to housing are of big interest this year, including one to outlaw residential occupancy limits and one to allow for accessory dwelling units in more places.

