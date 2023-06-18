‘I can hear them yelling;’ 911 calls describe shouting, yelling before deadly shooting in Dayton

Newly released 911 calls describe the moments of a shooting Saturday morning in Dayton.

Dayton Police officers were called to the 400 block of Linden Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on initial reports of a person in the building with a gun, according to initial scanner traffic.

A man is dead and two people are in custody, Dayton Police told News Center 7.

One caller describes hearing gunshots after hearing a major fight below him to dispatchers in 911 audio calls obtained by News Center 7 in a public records request.

“I can hear them and it’s intense,” a male caller told dispatchers. “I can hear them yelling.”

Then, a loud bang could be heard in the background.

“There’s a gunshot, there’s a gunshot!” he shouted. Then, more gunshots could be heard in the background. “Another gunshot! Five, six! I can’t see who’s shooting!”

Another male caller said several people came out of two cars.

“It looks like 10 guys from the two cars,” he told dispatchers. “One car is in the middle of the road blocking the street, a lot of yelling and fists are waving in the air.”

One person was arrested right away by Dayton Police but the second person was arrested in Centerville around 6 p.m.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.