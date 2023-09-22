Hear what Trump reportedly said about injured veteran after this hug

TechCrunch

Talk about old news: The European Union has reimposed a fine (totalling €376.36 million) on Intel for antitrust violations dating back decades. Veteran tech watchers may recall the chipmaker was slapped with a much bigger fine, of over a billion euros, by the EU back in 2009 which found Intel had abused its dominance in the market for chips to exclude rival AMD by paying PC manufacturers and retailers to delay, cancel or simply not sell products containing AMD's chips. Today's development follows a ruling last year by the EU's General Court -- after a 2017 decision by the bloc's top court referring the case back to the lower court for review -- which annulled part of the Commission's original decision concerning so-called "conditional rebates" (aka, its claim Intel had given whole or partial rebates to PC makers on condition they bought all/almost all their x86 CPUs from Intel); but confirmed the unlawfulness of Intel's "naked restrictions" (aka, paying PC makers to halt or delay the launch of specific products containing rival x86 CPUs and limit the sales channels available to these products).