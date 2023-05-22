Hear Trump’s response to Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential bid
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) officially announced his presidential nomination. CNN’s Eva McKend reports on responses to his campaign bid, including one from former president Donald Trump.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) officially announced his presidential nomination. CNN’s Eva McKend reports on responses to his campaign bid, including one from former president Donald Trump.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThis reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Tucker Carlson and his loyalists have begun an intense pressure campaign against Fox News in the hopes of getting him released from a noncompete clause—and people familiar with the situation tell Confider the squabble may only get worse as the fired primetim
We were the “city on a hill,” with an informed and educated populace dedicated to shared values and commitments. No more | Opinion
Brendan McDermid/ReutersJust one day after a New York jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually battering and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, awarding her $5 million in damages, he appeared on CNN and attacked her again, calling her a “whack job” with a “made-up story.”On Monday, Carroll’s lawyers filed to request that those remarks be included in her remaining defamation case against Trump.The proposed amended lawsuit asks for “very substantial” additional damages, “both
"I could sit here for the rest of the day," Queen Camilla joked as she rocked on a bench swing
With a full month to go before Secret Invasion, it’s about that time for Marvel to start stepping up its promo game. Disney’s put out a new commercial for the upcoming miniseries that offers a deeper look at the espionage at play by the Skrulls and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Unlike the last couple of alien invasions, he doesn’t feel the need to call in the Avengers to help with this—as he gravely intones, he has to be the one to handle this. (Which he apparently can’t do without his eyepatch
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the Mequon-Thiensville School District over an open records case.
Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli's latest election fraud bluff leads me to wonder: How does this guy continue to be elected?
Even a short default could wipe out more than a million jobs, especially in parts of the U.S. that depend on federal spending.
The "Margaritaville" singer, who was hospitalized last week in Boston, said he will focus on getting himself "back in good shape"
Sen. Tim Scott, who officially launched his 2024 presidential bid on Monday, sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC News.
Miami-Dade County and Amendment 10 influenced proposed legislation that will change beach law enforcement in Volusia County if signed. Here's how.
NVIDIA (NVDA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Shenandoah National Park search suspended after the body of male was discovered Sunday.
(Bloomberg) -- Moldovans took to the streets of their capital city Chisinau on Sunday to show support for the country’s planned European Union accession and signal a shift away from decades of Russian influence.Most Read from BloombergChina’s $23 Trillion Local Debt Mess Is About to Get WorseMexico Raises Alert Level on Volcano Rumbling Near CapitalMeta Fined Record €1.2 Billion in EU Over US Data TransfersMessi, Ronaldo Lead Saudi Arabia's Multibillion-Dollar MakeoverThousands of people respond
Taylor Swift opened up about being incredibly "happy" in all aspects of her life during her Eras tour amidst her reported romance with Matty Healy.
The statement comes days after the NAACP issued a formal advisory in response to what it described as DeSantis's "aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools."
Enel North America announced Monday it plans to build a solar cell and panel manufacturing facility in eastern Oklahoma that would employ about 1,000 people after the Legislature agreed to a $180 million incentive package to help lure the company. The company will invest $1 billion in the project, which includes the construction of a 2 million-square-foot solar photovoltaic cell and panel manufacturing facility that will have an annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts, it said in a statement. Construction on the massive facility is expected to begin in the fall in Inola, Oklahoma, which is located about 27 miles (43 kilometers) east of Tulsa.
The Russian Volunteer Corps, whose fighters claim to be fighting on the side of Ukraine, said it was performing combat missions on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the Freedom of Russia Legion called on residents of Russian border regions to stay at home and "not resist".
A former soldier who lost both his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan has made history by conquering Everest.
It seems quite a few sources are claiming that Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump is using the chaos to her financial advantage. Now, if you’ve been keeping up to date with the controversial family, then you’d notice how for months on end, Melania was keeping herself away from the public eye, and then all of […]