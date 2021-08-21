"Do you hear us now?" Ninnekah students walk out, protest school board's lack of action

Aug. 21—Ninnekah students marched out of school at 12:45 p.m. on Friday to demand change in the district.

Ninnekah Schools was named in a recent lawsuit that alleges the district looked the other way while former basketball coach Ron Akins allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with female students.

The students held up signs that said, "Do you hear us now?", "I believe them," and "Fight 4 Our Future."

According to parents in attendance, the protest was sparked due to lack of action at Thursday night's school board meeting.

Members of the community requested that either Superintendent Todd Bunch resign, or the Ninnekah Board of Education suspend Bunch. Residents are calling for the resignation of high school principal, David Pitts as well. Pitts was among those named in the lawsuit for allegedly turning a blind eye.

Kelly Smith was at the protest, documenting much of it on Facebook Live. Smith and her children have attended Ninnekah Schools. She has also devoted her time to volunteering and substituting for the district.

Smith said she has felt disgusted since learning about the allegations.

"We're a small town. We have small graduating classes. We know all these kids. It breaks my heart that none of them felt they could go to anyone and say, 'help me.' There's no one here that would listen. Nobody."

Smith pointed out that Lawton Public Schools did take action when they learned about the lawsuit. In July, former Ninnekah teacher and basketball coach, Yackeyonney, resigned and later took a job at Lawton Public Schools.

According to an article by KSWO, Yackeyonney was suspended after he was named in the lawsuit. In the affidavit, Yackeyonney is accused of learning about Akins inappropriate behavior and not reporting Akins to the authorities. Moreover, the lawsuit alleges Yackeyonney began grooming a student at Ninnekah Public Schools.

Another parent, Patricia Terry, has since transferred her children to another district. She said she is concerned about the students who are still at the school.

Story continues

"The school system failed us," she said. "They don't have remorse for it. They're not trying to change it."

Due to the school's alleged indifference, Terry, like many parents in Ninnekah, wants to see the school board as well as the administration resign.

"They're still not getting the picture. They're not listening to where the problems are and what we can do to get restarted. Todd doesn't want to allow them to do that."

The students, however, have been listening.

"I'm extremely proud of the young students that we have," Terry said. "That is our future. And they do know what's going on here is incorrect. It's bad behavior."

Sandi Smyth, parent, said the district's lack of action sends a poor message to the students.

"The fact that our school board is telling our children that they do not matter. The fact that they are allowing someone to stay as a superintendent, who has told our children that they don't matter," she said.

"[Bunch] has allowed these predators in our school. And he has allowed them to stay."

Smyth said learning about the allegations sickened her.

"Reading through that lawsuit, all I did was cry my eyes out. It physically made me sick. I will not stand by anymore and let people like this be over our school," she said.

This feeling motivated her to take action alongside other parents, community members and students.

"I would change the world for my kids. And I'm going to start right here and do it."