Hear from Vikas Rathee, CFO of DNEG Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with Vikas Rathee, CFO of DNEG. The in-person interview was joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About DNEG

DNEG (www.dneg.com) is one of the world’s leading visual effects (VFX) and animation companies for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content. DNEG employs nearly 8,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America (Los Angeles, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver), Europe (London), Asia (Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Mumbai), and Australia (Sydney).

DNEG’s critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards® for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY® Awards for its high-quality VFX work. Current and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 2022), “The Witcher: Blood Origin” (December 2022), “The Last of Us” (January 2023), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 2023), Fast X (May 2023), The Flash (June 2023), Oppenheimer (July 2023), Coyote Vs Acme (July 2023), Meg 2: The Trench (August 2023), Haunted Mansion (August 2023), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 2023), Nimona (2023), Borderlands (2023), Garfield (February 2024), Mickey 17 (March 2024), and Furiosa (2024).

About CFO, Vikas Rathee

Vikas is the Chief Financial Officer of DNEG. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Prime Focus Limited from August 2014 to February 2018 and Chief Operating Officer of Prime Focus Limited from October 2013 to August 2014. Vikas was previously Head of Corporate Finance and M&A at Suzlon Energy Limited from 2009 to 2013. From 2006 to 2009, he was a senior investment banker for telecom, media and technology (“TMT”), clients at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Vikas was an Executive Director of TMT investment banking group at ABN AMRO from 1999 to 2006. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering Degree from Delhi Institute of Technology, Delhi University, and an MBA in Finance from the R.H. Smith School of Business from the University of Maryland, and is a CFA charter holder.

Story continues

Contact:

IPO Edge

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@ipo-edge.com