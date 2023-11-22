Have you heard of the Beaver Moon? Is it a rodent? What to know, when to see it in Boise

The second-to-last full moon of 2023 will illuminate Idaho’s skies on Sunday night into Monday morning, and a clear forecast should lead to easy viewing and bright skies for those in Boise.

Nicknamed the Beaver Moon, it will reach peak illumination above Boise on Monday at 2:16 a.m., according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

But the moon will still be very close to full illumination on Sunday night, so skywatchers shouldn’t feel too pressured to stay up into the early morning hours. You can see the moonrise by looking toward the southeast.

The National Weather Service in Boise forecasts mostly clear skies on Sunday night, with a low of 23 degrees.

What is the Beaver Moon?

Full moons have multiple names, and many come from Indigenous cultures. The Old Farmer’s Almanac uses Indigenous moon names and monikers from Colonial America and other North American sources.

The yearly November moon is nicknamed the Beaver Moon because, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this is the time of year when beavers begin to build their winter dams and stock up for a winter of hibernation.

The Beaver Moon also has many other names coming from different cultures, according to Time and Date.

Native Americans’ names for the November Moon include the Frost, Freezing, Trade and Snow Moon, although the latter is typically used for the February full moon. In Celtic traditions — an ancient group of people primarily from the British Isles — the last full moon before the Winter Solstice is called the Mourning Moon or the Dark Depths Moon.

Upcoming full moons

There’s one other full moon in 2023 before the cycle starts again in 2024. Here’s the list of upcoming full moons:

Dec. 26: Cold Moon

Jan. 25: Wolf Moon

Feb. 24: Snow Moon

March 25: Worm Moon

April 23: Pink Moon

May 23: Flower Moon