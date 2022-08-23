Heard County deputy arrested for driving under the influence, officials say

A Heard County deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday night, officials say.

Deputy David Fischer was arrested for driving his patrol car drunk in his Coweta County, according to Heard County Sheriff Ross Henry.

When discussing the incident with Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday, Henry repeatedly said he was “disgusted” with and “embarrassed” by Fischer’s actions.

Fischer was in his patrol car and on his way home when he ran off the side of the road, deputies say.

Deputies say they are still investigating the incident.

