As Heard In Court: August 10, 2022

Aug. 10—PEOPLE V. JAMES PHILLIP THOMAS — Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Health and Safety Code section 11377(a), Possession of Methamphetamine as a Registered Sex Offender and violations of probation. Defendant was sentenced to 3 years 4 months prison. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from retired Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheldon.

PEOPLE V. JULIAN ARTURO MARTINEZ — Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 451(b), Arson of Inhabited Dwelling. Defendant was sentenced to 828 days jail and 2 years probation. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Orland Police Department Officer Andrade and Sergeant Cessna.

PEOPLE V. JAMES SCOTT BEEGLE — Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 245(a)(4), Assault with Great Bodily Injury Likely and 273.6, Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order. Defendant was sentenced to 1 year and 9 days jail, 52 week Batterer's Treatment classes, and 3 years of probation. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Orland Police Department Sergeant Johnson.

PEOPLE V. DVONTRIQUE KESHON DAVIDSON- Defendant was convicted of a misdemeanor violation of Vehicle Code section 23152(b), Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol over .08% BAC with a Prior DUI. Defendant was sentenced to 364 days jail concurrent to his current prison commitment. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from CHP — Willows Officer Vasquez.

PEOPLE V. JOSE ALFREDO MARMOLEJO- Defendant was convicted of a misdemeanor violation of Penal Code section 484/490.2(a), Petty Theft at Pilot, Health and Safety Code sections 11377(a), Possession of Methamphetamine, and 11550(a), Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. Defendant was sentenced to 240 days jail. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Orland Police Department Officers Andrade, Martindale, and Sergeant Johnson, Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tuma.