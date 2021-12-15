As heard in court: December 15, 2021

Dec. 15—PEOPLE V. REUBEN BARBA — Defendant was previously convicted of felony violation of Penal Code sections 245(a)(1), Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was found in violation of probation for the 1st time. Defendant was sentenced to 3 years prison. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from Glenn County Probation Officer Moize.

PEOPLE V. MARY LESTE — Defendant was previously convicted of felony violation of Penal Code sections 4573.6(a), Bringing Drugs to Jail and was found in violation of probation for the 7th time. Defendant was sentenced to 180 days jail and probation was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Probation Officer Van Eck.

PEOPLE V. PHILIP MONROE PEDRO — Defendant was previously convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code Section 21310 carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and was found in violation of probation for the first time. Defendant was sentenced to 180 days jail and probation was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Probation Officer Van Eck.

PEOPLE V. JOSHUA MORRIS — Defendant was convicted of felony violations of 4 separate counts of Penal Code sections 29800(a)(1), Felon in Possession of Firearm, 30305(a)(1), Felon in Possession of Ammunition and Health and Safety Code section 11359, Possession of Marijuana for Sale. Defendant was sentenced to 180 days jail, drug court, and 2 years probation. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from CHP — Willows Officer Williams.

PEOPLE V. ANGEL BUSH- Defendant was convicted of a misdemeanor violation of Health and Safety Code section 11550(a), Under Influence of Controlled Substance. Defendant was sentenced to 90 days jail. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chavez.

PEOPLE V. FELIPE CORTES — Defendant was previously convicted of a felony violation of Health and Safety Code section 11377(a), Possession of Methamphetamine and was found in violation of probation for the 5th time. Defendant was sentenced to 60 days jail and probation was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Probation Van Eck.