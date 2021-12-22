As Heard in Court: December 22, 2021

Dec. 22—PEOPLE V. STEPHEN CRAIG GREEN — Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 4532(b)(1), Escape. Defendant was sentenced to 16 months state prison. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheldon.

PEOPLE V. WILLIAM HEAVRIN — Defendant was previously convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 29800(a)(1), Possession of Firearm by a Felon and was found in violation of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for the 5th time. Defendant was sentenced to 180 days jail and PRCS was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Glenn County Probation Officer Perry.

PEOPLE V. SHAWN BRIAN DEARING — Defendant was convicted of a felony violations o Penal Code sections 211, Second Degree Robbery, 273.5(a), Corporal Injury on Cohabitant, 136.1(b)(1), Dissuading a Witness, and 1320.5, Failure to Appear While on a Bail Bond and was found in violation of misdemeanor vandalism probation. Defendant was sentenced to 180 days jail, 52 week Batterers Treatment Program classes, and 3 years probation. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ayres.

PEOPLE V. ELIZABETH MARTIN — Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Vehicle Code section 664/10851(a), Attempted Automobile Theft. Defendant was sentenced to 4 months prison consecutive to the Tehama County 7 year 4 month prison sentence she is currently serving. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ramirez.

PEOPLE V. STEVEN MITCHELL BUTLER — Defendant was previously convicted of 3 separate misdemeanor violation of Penal Code section 273.6(a), Violation of a Restraining Order and a violation of probation of a felony 245(a)(1), Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Defendant was sentenced to 120 days jail, 52 weeks of Batterer's Treatment classes, and 3 years probation. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputies Lourenzo, Lemmon, Garcia, and Thompson.

PEOPLE V. GEORGE HERNANDEZ — Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of 273.5(a), Corporal Injury to a Cohabitant. Defendant was sentenced to 120 days jail, 52 weeks of Batterer's Treatment classes, and 3 years probation. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ramirez.

PEOPLE V. DAVE RAYMOND CAMPBELL — Defendant was convicted of a misdemeanor violation of 273.6(a), Violation of a Criminal Protective Order and was found in violation of felony domestic violence probation for the 4th and 5th time. Defendant was sentenced to 110 days jail and probation was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from United States Fish and Wildlife Officer Kempf.

PEOPLE V. RAUL TITO PEREZ — Defendant was convicted of felony violation of Penal Code sections 71, Threaten a Police Officer, 30305(a)(1), Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and misdemeanor violation of 273.5(a), Corporal Injury to a Former Cohabitant. Defendant was sentenced to 90 days jail, 52 weeks Batterers Treatment Program, and 3 years probation. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Orland Police Officers Roenspie and Lowery and Sergeant Johnson and Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ayres.