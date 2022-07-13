As Heard in Court: July 13, 2022

Jul. 13—PEOPLE V. ROSHAWAN TROUPE — Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 211, Second Degree Robbery of CVS with a Strike Prior. Defendant was sentenced to 4 years state prison. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from Orland Police Department Officers Roenspie, Lowery, and Martindale.

PEOPLE V. FELIPE JOAQUIN CORTES — Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Health and Safety Code section 11377(a), Possession of Methamphetamine and was found in violation of probation for the same crime. Defendant was sentenced to 2 years 6 months state prison. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Glenn County Probation Officer Moize.

PEOPLE V. RICARDO HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ JR. — Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Health and Safety Code section 11370.1(a), Possession of Heroin with a Firearm. Defendant was sentenced to 2 years prison. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from CHP — Willows Officer Williams and Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Turner.

PEOPLE V. BRYAN BOONE. — Defendant was previously convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 22210, Possession of Billy Club was found in violation of probation for the 4th time. Defendant was sentenced to 2 years prison. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Probation Officer Van Eck.

PEOPLE V. TYLER FOX — Defendant was convicted of a misdemeanor violation of Penal Code section 273.5(a), Corporal Injury to a Cohabitant and was found in violation of probation on 5 separate cases. Defendant was sentenced to 231 days jail, 52 weeks batterers treatment classes, and 3 years probation. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thompson.

PEOPLE V. DENNIS ANTHONY PONCIA- Defendant was convicted of felony violations of Penal Code section 1320.5, Failure to Appear on a Felony While Out on Bail and 29800(a)(1), Felon in Possession of Firearm. Defendant was sentenced to 180 days jail and 2 years probation. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputies Lourenzo and Ayres.

PEOPLE V. ARMON SKIDMORE — Defendant was previously convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 29800(a)(1), Felon in Possession of Firearm and was found in violation of probation for the 7th time. Defendant was sentenced to 180 days jail and probation was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by DDA Coffey with assistance from Glenn County Probation Department Officer Van Eck.

PEOPLE V. DENNIS REYES RIVERA — Defendant was convicted of a misdemeanor violation of Vehicle Code section 23152(a), Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol at .30% BAC with 2 Prior DUIs. Defendant was sentenced to 360 days jail with all but 120 days suspended, 3 AA's per week, DUI Review program. and 3 years probation. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chavez.

GABRIEL LOPEZ BAEZA- Defendant was previously convicted of felony violations of Penal Code section 530.5, Identity Theft and 4573.8, Bringing drugs to jail and was found in violation of Post Release Community Supervision for the 4th time. Defendant was sentenced to 90 days jail and PRCS was reinstated. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from Glenn County Probation Department Officer Ortiz.

BRIAN XAVIER AGUAYO — Defendant was previously convicted of a misdemeanor violation of a DUI with a prior and was found in violation of probation for the 2nd time. Defendant was sentenced to 60 days jail and probation was terminated. This case was prosecuted by ADA Neumann with assistance from CHP Willows Officer Benfer.