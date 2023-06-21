‘Heard a cry for help’: City councilor calls for answers after kids found in unsanitary apartment

A Boston city councilor said what was found in an apartment in that building has been described to her as a house of horrors with children inside. She is calling for the Boston Housing Authority to answer questions about how this happened in publicly funded housing.

First responders were called to the Mary Ellen McCormack Complex run by the Boston Housing Authority for a person not breathing, but that’s not all they found when they entered a top floor apartment.

“A lot of drug paraphernalia and sex toys all around and then one of the firefighters said that they heard a cry for help,” said Erin Murphy, Boston City Councilor At-Large. “That there were four children in the back room, and I am hearing that the adults in the apartment were not wanting first responders go back when they heard kids crying for help so that is very disturbing to me.”

According to the police report the call came in shortly after 11 Saturday morning. Boston Fire and EMS arrived first, followed by police. They found an adult dead.

A Boston25 source provided the fire department report, and it matches up with another source’s information. According to the fire department report that I reviewed - firefighters found 6 adults “who appeared to males” in the apartment with four kids in the back bedroom. One of the men tried to stop first responders from going into the room where they found the children who were ages 5 to 10. The report says the adults were uncooperative and denied having children inside the apartment.

“Still trying to piece it all together,” said Murphy. It is unclear the relationship between the four children and the adults. The fire and police departments both filed reports with the Department of Children and Families. Police officers cited the “conditions of the home.”

The Department of Children and Families said in a statement to Boston 25: “The Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the children who live in the home.”

Neighbors knew the apartment and that something happened over the weekend but didn’t want to talk about it.

Of charges in this case the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to Boston 25. “We’re aware of the incident and the investigation and will appropriately prosecute any arrests that result. At this moment, no charges have been issued.”

“At the end of the day my biggest concern is what were the children exposed to and were they hurt in any way,” said Murphy.

Boston Housing Authority said in a statement to Boston 25: “The Boston Housing Authority is working closely with the Boston Police Department as they continue to investigate the circumstances around the recent death at Mary-Ellen McCormack. BHA received no complaints about activity in this unit prior to the incident, but we care deeply about the safety of all our residents and are working actively with the agencies involved to take all appropriate follow-up action. BHA has a strong partnership with BPD and communicates with them often. The only call BHA received this year about this unit was for a routine maintenance issue in May, which was responded to appropriately at that time.”

Councilor Murphy expects the housing authority to appear before the city council this summer.

