Heard of MLB Rule 4.03(c)(4)? Most people hadn’t until it was enforced this weekend

Trailing by five runs in the ninth inning, the Dodgers essentially were ready to conceded Saturday’s game to the New York Mets.

Infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry was tabbed to pitch the ninth inning, but before he could take the mound, there was a long discussion among the umpires.

You probably guessed it: McKinstry couldn’t pitch because of Rule 4.03(c)(4). OK, you likely didn’t know of that rule, and it seems few did.

Here is what the rulebook says: “4) No player on the lineup card other than those designated as Two-Way players or pitchers by the Club may appear in a championship season or postseason game as a pitcher, except that any player may appear as a pitcher following the 9th inning of an extra inning game, or in any game in which his team is losing or winning by equal to or more than 6 runs when the player enters as a pitcher; provided, however, that any player added to the Active List as a 27th Player prior to September 1 shall not count toward the maximum of 13 pitchers.”

Because the Mets’ lead was only five runs, the Dodgers had to use a pitcher and not a position player. The umpires explained the situation to Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts, and there was a lengthy delay.

Dodgers broadcasters were baffled at first.

One asked: “Are you stumped on this one too?”

“I’m totally stumped,” the other said.

Finally, umpire C.B. Bucknor explained why the Dodgers had to use a pitcher and not a position player on the mound. Evan Phillips came on to pitch for the Dodgers.

“This is a rule that it’s probably the first time it’s had to be enforced it. It’s got even the managers and the umpires kind of in the dark,” one LA broadcaster said.

The rule was put in place ahead of the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the season and it wasn’t enforced until this year, as ESPN noted. It’s likely the Dodgers were the first team to encounter the rule.

Roberts admitted it was his mistake, which caused an 11-minute delay, the New York Post reported.

Story continues

“It’s a rule that obviously is in place for 2022. They were talking about it in ‘20, I think” Roberts told reporters. “The goalposts have been moving a lot. It’s an oversight on my part, but I do recall that we did it last year. They kind of had to confer to make sure that it was the case. They got it right, the umpires, and it was an oversight on my part.”

There wasn’t total confusion because the umpires knew the rule. So did at least one Mets broadcaster.