'I heard screaming': 911 calls from commuters, passers-by followed deadly Circle K shooting

The scene of a fatal road rage incident outside the Circle K on Bannerman and Thomasville roads.

A slew of panic-stricken calls for police came in the moments immediately following the deadly Jan. 6 shooting at the Circle K at Thomasville and Bannerman roads.

"There was just a shooting," yelled one woman, who was breathing heavily before crying out, "Oh my god!"

She said she was coming out of the Chick-Fil-A near the gas station when she saw a black BMW SVU rear-end a white Prius.

The driver of the Prius got out and exchanged words with the other driver, she told the dispatcher, though she didn't hear what was said.

While both vehicles were pulling into the Circle K, the SUV drove into the Prius, pushing, it through the parking lot and around the corner.

Previous reporting on the shooting:

The scene outside a Circle K at Thomasville and Bannerman roads after a reported road rage incident ended in the shooting death of one man.

"That's when I heard gunshots," said the woman, who was simultaneously calming others in her car. "The driver of the BMW was being a crazy person."

Local 911 operators received about 9 calls on the incident

The Consolidated Dispatch Agency received about nine calls about the shooting from many people driving through the busy intersection during rush hour.

Last week, State Attorney Jack Campbell said there will be no charges filed against the unnamed driver, describing the incident as a “clear case of self-defense."

He told WCTV that multiple videos assessed by investigators show John Kuczwanski, a longtime spokesman for Florida’s State Board of Administration, pull out a gun and shoot at the Prius driver, who returned fire.

After Campbell's announcement, Leon County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Angela Green told the Democrat it could not release additional information about the case because it was still open and pending "a final ballistics report." On Friday, Green said the case was officially closed and the department was working on fulfilling public records requests.

Story continues

The Democrat has requested from LCSO all incident reports related to the shooting. In response to a request for body camera footage from the officers at the scene, they sent a $388.40 invoice to the Democrat.

In the 911 recordings, a man coming out of the Walgreens near the intersection said "a dark car T-boned a white car and kept driving it," he said. "Then shooting started."

When the dispatcher asking him how many shots were fired, he said, "Oh gosh, there was too many to count."

The scene of a fatal road rage incident outside the Circle K on Bannerman and Thomasville roads.

"I heard tires screeching," he said. "I heard screaming."

Another man who said he was driving through the area said he heard 15 shots.

"I don't know if this man is dead or alive," he said as the sounds of sirens echoed in the background.

Another man said he heard at least eight shots: "pow, pow, pow, pow, pow."

The driver, who shot and killed Kuczwanski, 52, was initially taken into custody for questioning but was soon released. He has not been identified.

Kuczwanski, a Florida State University graduate, was arrested in late 2014 following a gun-involved confrontation with another driver at the same north Leon County intersection, according to a Leon County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County Sheriff's Office reveals 911 calls from Circle K shooting