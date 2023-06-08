‘All we heard was screaming’: 911 calls released in Ponte Vedra stabbing

911 calls obtained by Action News Jax lead us into the devastating moments a 17-year-old high school girl, her mother and a man who tried to save them were stabbed outside a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant.

“This boy has just stabbed a girl,” one caller said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies say Spencer Pearson stabbed Madison Schemitz 15 times and her mother in the forehead and leg after they walked out of Mr. Chubby’s Wings on Saturday.

“They literally just walked out, we were sitting here eating,” another caller said. “This nice family came out with their to-gos and then all we heard was screaming.”

“Who is this kid?” a caller said.

Deputies said it was a targeted attack and he had been following and harassing Schemitz, friends told Action News Jax the two had recently broken up; his arrest warrant also labeled it as a domestic violence attack.

Her mother tried to step in and stop it and then Kennedy Armstrong tried to save them, tackling Pearson, but he was cut in the hand from his ring finger to his wrist.

“They’re trying to get the knife out of this guy’s hand,” a caller said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Emergency calls came during the chaos.

“His hand is completely torn apart,” a caller said.

Many who witnessed this couldn’t believe what happened.

“Oh god, oh god,” a caller said. “You need to get someone here fast.”

There are two GoFundMe pages going towards Madison and her family, totaling over $150,000.

Schemitz and her mother are still recovering and the latest update has a statement from Schemitz’s mother, asking for privacy as they heal. It reads in part, “I want to thank everyone for the kind messages and support. Your love and support mean the world to us right now. Please continue to pray for our family.”

A GoFundMe was also created for Armstrong, who is out of surgery.

Pearson cut his own throat and deputies said if he survives his self-inflicted injuries, he will be charged with multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.