‘I heard them screaming ‘Get on the ground’; Witness describes Cartersville Police involved shooting

“I thought it was a normal high-speed chase. ‘I heard them screaming, ‘Get on the ground. Get on the ground. Put your hands on the ground,’” said an eyewitness.

A Channel 2 viewer, who did not want to be identified because they feared for their safety said this is the moment they started recording with their cell phone.

In the video, you can hear rapid gun shots. You then see smoke by a white car. Channel 2 Action News cameras saw several bullet holes in the front window shield of the car.

“The initial shot was just one and then when I saw the police shooting, it could be like 15-20 I heard,” the witness said.

Cartersville Police tell Channel 2′s Larry Spruill this all happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Highway 41 South and Market Place Boulevard in reference to an accident. Police said on their way to the scene, they got several calls about a man walking in the road with a gun in his hand.

Investigators said when they arrived, he started shooting at police. Police shot back. No one was hit or injured, officials said.

“(When you heard the shots, were you scared?) Yes, I was scared. It was a terrifying situation for everyone around.”

Cartersville Police arrested the suspect. His name and charges have not been released.

The GBI said they have not been called to investigate this shooting.

