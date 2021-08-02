Hearing begins for lawmaker who shared rape accuser's name

REBECCA BOONE
·2 min read
REBECCA BOONE
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts -- and then allegedly misleading lawmakers about her actions -- said in an ethics hearing Monday that she did nothing wrong and claimed the allegations against her were politically motivated.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings of Whitebird became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details about her life by sharing links to an far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents. The ethics committee scheduled the public hearing after finding probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative, which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body.”

The lawmaker accused of raping the intern, Republican Aaron von Ehlinger, resigned earlier this year after the ethics committee recommended that he be expelled from the Statehouse. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing, and the rape allegation remains under investigation by police.

When Giddings entered the hearing on Monday, she was met by applause, shouts of support and a standing ovation by some supporters in the audience, which included some militia members and others in far-right political activist groups. Some wore shirts with messages of support, including “victims for Priscilla,” and "Stand with Priscilla, fighting for our freedom.”

In her opening statement, Giddings said the ethics investigation was little more than an unfair attack by political opponents and said she was exercising her constitutionally protected right to free speech by sharing the link that revealed the intern's identity.

But Rep. Brooke Green, a Democrat from Boise and one of the bipartisan group of lawmakers that signed onto an ethics compliant, said that the other two dozen lawmakers who also signed the complaint were approached individually and not told who else was signing to ensure that political motivations didn't play a part.

Green said the complaint was made because the Legislature has an obligation to ensure that sexual assault victims are safe and not revictimized by having their privacy violated.

