Hearing conducted in the Monica Suzette Hartwell case

Oct. 27—PRINCETON — Competency to stand trial was among the issues heard Tuesday during a status hearing for a Mercer County woman who was charged with first-degree murder after shooting a man she said was "possessed by a demon."

Monica Suzette Hartwell, 52, of Lashmeet was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a status hearing. Hartwell was arrested on July 26, 2020 after the shooting death of 62-year-old Michael Walker.

Trooper First Class M.C. Shiflette of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment testified during Hartwell's preliminary hearing that he was dispatched about 3:30 p.m. July 26 after a shooting was reported on Presbyterian Avenue in Lashmeet. When he arrived, he saw Walker lying on his home's front steps, bleeding from a wound and not moving.

After the house was cleared and Hartwell was taken into custody with help from other troopers and Mercer County deputies, Shiflette entered the home and found a .410 single-shot shotgun on the couch.

Hartwell was placed in a state police cruiser after she was arrested. She first declined to be interviewed after being advised of her Miranda Rights, but Shiflette said she spoke later when he checked on her.

Neighbors told investigators that both Hartwell and Walker "had mental issues that day" and had been drinking earlier.

"I believe Ms. Hartwell told me she was schizophrenic and bipolar," Shiflette testified at the preliminary hearing. "Ms. Hartwell told me (Walker) believed he was God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, and she did not believe that. She believed that he was possessed by a demon."

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Wolfe told the court that he did not think that Hartwell was currently competent to stand trial. Hartwell's attorney, Ryan Flanigan, said that his client has been "in and out" of competency.

Wolfe added that Hartwell had been drinking when the shooting occurred, so there was the issue of diminished capacity to be considered.

Story continues

Swope said that reports concerning the shotgun and the autopsy should be forwarded to the defense, and Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said this would be done. There was also the statement Hartwell gave to investigators, so that would have to be considered as well.

Wolfe said after the hearing that Hartwell could have two other mental evaluations to determine her competency to stand trial.

Swope scheduled a suppression hearing for mid-December, and said the issue of competency could be addressed at that time.

Hartwell is currently being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com