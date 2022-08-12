Hearing continued for dentist with Tremont practice who is charged in sex assaults

Aug. 12—TREMONT — A preliminary hearing for a dentist with a practice in Tremont accused of sexually assaulting an employee and patient has been continued.

Dr. Scott M. Parkinson, 58, of 160 Brookshire Lane, East Brunswick Twp., was scheduled to appear Thursday before Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi, Tremont.

He faces charges of one felony count of sexual extortion-engaging in sexual conduct/nudity; two misdemeanor counts each of indecent assault-without consent and disorderly conduct; one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and two summary counts of harassment.

The hearing is now scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 6 before Rossi in his Tremont courtroom.

The continuance was requested by Parkinson's attorney, Joseph P. Nahas Jr., Frackville.

Rossi said Nahas entered his notice of appearance to represent Parkinson and requested additional time to prepare his case.

Parkinson initially told the court at his arraignment he was represented by attorney Nicholas A. Quinn, Pottsville, but since changed his attorney to Nahas.

When contacted, Nahas said that in addition to needing more time to prepare, neither he nor Assistant District Attorney Shelby G. Hostetter was available for Thursday's hearing.

Nahas also said that Parkinson continues to operate his practice, Tremont Dentistry, at 20 E. Laurel St.

He said the status of Parkinson's dental license remains active, pending the outcome of the case and that no action has been taken to change that as of yet.

"It's a long process," Nahas said.

Parkinson was arrested on Aug. 2 by state police Trooper Justin Bedford of the Schuylkill Haven station.

He was committed to Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $25,000 straight cash bail set by Rossi, who also revoked Parkinson's passport after learning he was planning a trip to Peru.

He was released later that day after bail was posted by professional bondsman Brandon Marquette, York.

Bedford said the charges are the result of incidents that happened between Dec. 21, 2017, and July 19, 2022, at the dental office and were reported July 21.

Story continues

On July 21, a woman who worked at the Tremont dental office from May 2 to July 20 reported that Parkinson groped her over her clothing without consent, according to Bedford.

During Bedford's investigation, he uncovered additional misconduct by Parkinson, the trooper said.

A woman reported she was sexually assaulted by Parkinson while at his office on Dec. 21, 2017, for an emergency dental procedure, Bedford said.

During Parkinson's arraignment, Bedford said that in 1993 Parkinson entered a plea of no contest to charges of indecent assault and received 25 months probation.

Then, in 1994, Parkinson entered a not contest plea to charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and received 12 months probation on each charge, Bedford said.

"Both of these were sexual in nature as well," Bedford told Rossi.