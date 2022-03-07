Hearing continued for Elwood mom charged with murder

Mar. 7—ANDERSON — A hearing to set the trial date for Alyson Stephen, charged with murder in the 2018 death of her son, has been continued until March 21.

Stephen, 27, is facing charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 23-month-old son, Ryder Stephen. Her dispositional hearing had been set for Monday, March 7.

Her former husband, Jacob Wootton, was sentenced Friday by Madison Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims to 40 years on his plea of guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death and 12 years as a habitual offender.

Judge Sims ordered the 52 years to be served consecutively with the Indiana Department of Correction.

Stephen said she did not know what happened to Ryder when he was found unresponsive on Oct. 29, 2018, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Elwood Detective Ben Gosnell.

She said she put Ryder in the infant bathtub while she got ready for work and left him there with Wootton.

When Ryder was taken to the hospital, Stephen said she was at work. The toddler was transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where doctors pronounced him dead three days later.

Elwood Police Department Officer Jerry Branson said the toddler was not breathing and was cold to the touch when he arrived at 4:12 p.m. Oct. 29, according to the affidavit by Gosnell.

Branson performed CPR on Ryder, who was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood before being transported to the Indianapolis hospital.

Wootton's defense attorney Mark Nicholson previously stated in court that Wootton placed Ryder, his stepson, in a bathtub Oct. 29, 2018. Wootton left the bathroom, heard a noise and discovered the child had fallen.

During Ryder's autopsy, Dr. Chris Poulos, chief physical pathologist for the Marion County coroner, found multiple bruising on Ryder's head and body "which he stated was not consistent with falling," Gosnell said in his affidavit.

There was an active no-contact order between Wootton and Stephen after Elwood police arrested Wootton after he allegedly hit Stephen in front of her 4- and 2-year-old children in March 2018.

