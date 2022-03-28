Hearing continued for man accused of recording girl in restroom after lying to get inside school

Brian Mintmier, 26, charged in connection with an incident in a Monroeville elementary school bathroom, walked into court Monday morning.

But he never made it into the courtroom as the district attorney asked to delay the hearing before it started.

“The Commonwealth was not ready to proceed. They indicated to me that they needed time for further investigation taking place,” said Mintmier’s attorney, Casey White.

White called the March 15 incident at Ramsey Elementary a misunderstanding.

Mintmier is accused of lying his way into the school by asking to use the bathroom and being found 40 minutes later allegedly holding his phone under a 10-year-old girl’s stall, recording her.

“There’s confusion on his part and unfortunately he chose the wrong building to go into to use the restroom,” said White.

According to White, his client is suffering from mental health concerns and is now receiving treatment in jail.

“There was some confusion,” said White. “Obviously there’s a mental health component to this matter and right now, while he’s incarcerated, he is addressing that.”

Mintmier is due back in court on May 2.

