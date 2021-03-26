Hearing continued to May for accused murderer

Mar. 26—LEWISBURG — The preliminary hearing for accused murderer Tracy Rollins Jr. is continued to 10 a.m. May 6.

The hearing was to be held April 1. Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch will preside over the rescheduled hearing at the Union County Courthouse.

Rollins is currently represented by the county's chief public defender, Brian Ulmer, according to the online docket system.

Rollins, 28, of Dallas, Texas, is accused of shooting and killing Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, inside his tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 before dumping her body roadside overnight Feb. 7, according to state troopers.

He was apprehended in Connecticut on Feb. 10 and extradited back to Pennsylvania. Mensch denied bail for Rollins.