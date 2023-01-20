Hearing continued in Sharon shooting death

Jan. 20—SHARON — A preliminary hearing, scheduled for Friday, of a Farrell man charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Gavin D. Beighley, of Sharon, was continued to Feb. 10.

District Judge Travis P. Martwinski granted the continuance at the request of the defendant's attorney, Bradley G. Olson Jr.

Curtis Rayshawn Coleman III, 19, of 1018 Wallis Ave., is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment in the homicide of the 17-year-old Sharon High School senior.

According to a criminal complaint, Gavin and his friends were riding bicycles just after 9 p.m. Jan. 14 in the area of East Budd Street between South Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway when Coleman shot at them six times.

Police responded to the area at 9:13 p.m. and found Gavin with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Coleman told police that the group of kids were not threatening him and were about 200 to 300 yards away from him when he shot at them.

Police said Coleman told them during an interview that he was sorry for killing Gavin and he wrote a letter of apology to the teen's family and friends.

EDITOR'S NOTE: All suspects should be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.

