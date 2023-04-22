Hearing continued for state inmate who allegedly assaulted corrections officer at SCI/Mahanoy

Apr. 21—SHENANDOAH — An inmate at State Correctional Institution/Camp Hill arrested for assaulting a corrections officer at SCI/Mahanoy on Aug. 30 had his preliminary hearing continued Thursday after he demanded to be at the proceedings in person.

In addition, Robert Fennel's court-appointed attorney — Roarke T. Aston, of Reading — did not attend or contact the office of Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker and give a reason for his absence.

Fennel, 52, was arrested by state police criminal investigator Trooper Shawn Tray and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury; one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and reckless endangerment; and a summary count of harassment.

Tray said his investigation determined that Sgt. Barry McGurl was working at the prison when he came into contact around 1:40 p.m. with Fennel who was agitated.

Tray said Fennel, while holding a pen in one hand, "balled" his fist and said if someone comes behind him he's "taking everyone out."

Fennel then swung at McGurl, hitting the guard on the left side of his head and causing a laceration to his left ear, Tray said.

Tray said that McGurl stepped back and ordered Fennel to drop the pen, but he refused.

As other officers arrived, Fennel was secured and the pen recovered, Tray said.

The trooper said McGurl was treated at a hospital outside the institution for the injury.

With Fennell demanding to be at the hearing in person, Kilker granted a continuance and will conduct the hearing at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for security reasons.

In addition, arrangements have to be made to transport Fennell to the courthouse from SCI/Camp Hill when a new date is finalized.

