Hearing continued in teenager's murder case
Apr. 9—ANDERSON — A hearing date for a 16-year-old charged with murder has been continued.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley approved a defense request for a continuance for De'torio Fleming, 1500 block of Chesterfield Drive, who is charged with murder and a Class A misdemeanor of carrying a handgun without a license.
If convicted, Fleming faces a possible prison sentence of 45 to 65 years on the murder charge.
Fleming is charged in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Andon Oliver at the Sun Valley Town Homes on Jan. 4.
Dudley set a hearing date for June 4. If the case is not resolved through a plea agreement, a trial date will then be set.
Fleming turned himself in at the Anderson Police Department two nights after the shooting.
Oliver was found in his car at the baseball diamond near Sun Valley Town Homes in Anderson with a gunshot wound to his chest.
He was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and later pronounced dead.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness said Oliver was with her at a party on Sunday and said he was leaving to go "make a play." She said that meant he was going to sell marijuana, an activity the witness said he was involved with.
The witness said they drove to the Fairview apartments (Sun Valley Town Homes), where they met with Fleming, who asked if Oliver was "moving with poles," meaning a handgun.
According to the witness, Oliver said he wasn't carrying a handgun and asked if it was a legitimate sale of marijuana.
The witness said Fleming walked up to their car where Oliver was weighing the marijuana on a digital scale on his lap.
She said she saw Fleming reach onto his right hip with his right hand and produce a handgun, which he pointed at Oliver and demanded all the marijuana.
She heard a gunshot and Oliver said he had been shot, according to the affidavit. The car Oliver was driving struck a retaining wall, spun over the curb and came to a stop on the adjacent baseball diamond.
