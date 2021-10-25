Hearing continued for woman accused of attacking Somerset district attorney husband

Oct. 25—The preliminary hearing on domestic assault charges for the wife of Somerset County's district attorney has been continued.

Amy Thomas, 36, is now scheduled to appear Dec. 22 on charges of simple assault and harassment.

Attorneys from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting the case through a Supreme Court order.

Police allege Amy Thomas scratched her husband to prevent him from taking car keys and leaving the house during an argument at their home Sept 12.

Windber Police filed the charges with William Seger's Magisterial District Court against Amy Thomas — and a letter released to media from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts shows Jeffrey Thomas sent a letter to Seger's office formally requesting that the domestic charges be withdrawn.

The request was signed by Thomas on a document with his office's letterhead.

Instead, the case is now being prosecuted by the attorney general's office.

Jeffrey Thomas is also accused of sexually assaulting a Windber woman, who police say he knew professionally, on Sept. 18. The Windber prosecutor is awaiting trial on those charges.

It's not known if the letter is part of an investigation against Jeffrey Thomas, who has taken a paid leave from his post.

The Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court has the authority to investigate professional conduct violations and can suspend an attorney's license, place him or her on probation or order disbarment, the disciplinary board's website shows.

