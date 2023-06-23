Hearing continued for woman charged with selling drugs that caused death of Tremont man in 2022

Jun. 22—TREMONT — A Shamokin woman charged with providing drugs that caused the death of a man last year had her preliminary hearing continued Thursday to allow her time to get legal representation.

Ashley Ann Fritz, 38, of 4281 Upper Road, was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communications facility, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.

Appearing by videoconference, Fritz told Rossi that she has an appointment to hire an attorney and if that is unsuccessful, she will apply for the services of the Schuylkill County Public Defender's Office.

She remains in Schuylkill County Prison since the time of her arrest and arraignment on June 7, unable to post $50,000 straight cash bail.

State police Trooper Erik Auffant of the Schuylkill Haven station charged Fritz with supplying drugs to Sean Douglas Tosh, who was found dead on Aug. 24 in the bathroom of a home at 309 W. Main St., Tremont.

Auffant said police found two spoons with suspected drug residue, a hypodermic needle and a small bag of suspected heroin and other items related to illegal drug use.

The Schuylkill County Coroner's Office ruled the woman's cause of death as acute fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death as a homicide, Auffant said.

A search warrant of Fritz' Cash App accounts determined she received $60 from Tosh on Aug. 21 for the purchase of either heroin or fentanyl, the trooper said.

The investigation led to Fritz being interviewed at the Schuylkill Haven station on May 31, where she waived her Miranda Rights and initially denied knowing Tosh well, only knowing him when he came to her place of employment.

After being confronted with the Cash App details and messaging between her and Tosh, Fritz admitted buying two bags of heroin for the man and delivering it to him.

Auffant said Fritz purchased heroin from a person in Shamokin for $60 in two bags and delivered it to Tosh in a container at a store in Tremont.

Fritz admitted selling the drugs to Tosh, saying she felt bad for him because he was in pain.

Auffant also said Fritz told investigators she did not make any money off of the transaction and only charged Tosh what she paid.

When asked what should happen to her, Auffant said Fritz replied she wouldn't blame troopers for taking her to jail.

Rossi rescheduled the woman's hearing for 10 a.m. July 13 in his Tremont courtroom.

Contact the writer: fandruscavavge@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013