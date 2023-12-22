Hearing in counterfeit bills case adjourned

HILLSDALE — A probable cause conference scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 20, for a homeless woman charged with possessing counterfeit currency and drug dealing has been adjourned to Jan. 3.

Amanda Mckenzi Goins, 21, formerly of Onsted, was pulled over by city police officers for traffic offenses and, upon a thorough investigation, officers discovered half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine and fake currency in her glove box.

Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady said Goins had 28 fake $100 bills and seven fake $50 bills and that the amount of methamphetamine led officers to believe she was dealing in the substance.

Brady’s office charged Goins with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of counterfeit currency.

She is tentatively scheduled to appear back in the 2B District Court before Judge Megan Stiverson at 10 a.m. Jan. 3 for a continued probable cause conference where her attorney, Keith Stickley, will have a chance to speak with Brady’s office regarding the case and evidence discovery before the case is scheduled for a preliminary examination hearing.

At the preliminary examination hearing, Brady’s office bears the burden of establishing probable cause that a crime was committed and that Goins is responsible for those crimes. If both elements are established, the case will then be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further hearings.

Goins is being held on a $100,000 bond with 10 percent allowed and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

