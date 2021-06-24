New hearing date set for accused killer in Union County

Jun. 24—MIFFLINBURG — Myrle Miller, charged in the poisoning death of her late husband, John W. Nichols, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in her homicide case at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16 before Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch at the Union County Courthouse.

The hearing was continued from June 8. Miller, 76, of Winfield, obtained a court-appointed attorney, Union County Chief Public Defender Brian Ulmer.

State police charged Miller with first-degree murder, insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery, perjury and dealing in proceeds of unlawful dealings. She's held without bail at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.

In a related case filed in Snyder County, Miller received a second continuance for a preliminary hearing on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm. Her hearing is now set for noon June 30 before Magisterial District Judge John Reed, Selinsgrove. She's received a court-appointed attorney in this case, also: Matthew Slivinski of the Snyder County Public Defenders Office.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO