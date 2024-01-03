Hearing date set in officer's death

Jan. 3—A court date to schedule the trial of a man charged in the March 2023 death of a McAlester Police officer is scheduled after being continued twice by the defense.

Attorneys for Martin Rivas Rodriguez, 39, listed on court records with a Tulsa address, is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8 for his arraignment in district court.

Rodriguez is charged with felony counts of first-degree manslaughter and causing a fatality accident without a valid driver's license in the death of McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow following a March 17, 2023, collision in Glenpool.

He is also facing misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and no valid driver's license.

Rodriguez waived his right to a preliminary hearing in October and was originally scheduled to be arraigned in November before a continuance was granted to allow time for an interpreter to be obtained.

That hearing was later continued with no reason given in court documents.

Court records show an order was signed Oct. 11, 2023, for a Spanish speaking interpreter to be appointed in the case.

According to the court documents filed by the Tulsa County DA's Office, Rodriguez "drove his car into the center lane of the road and hit the guardrail, causing the vehicle to launch into the air and collide head-on with a police vehicle being operated by McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow."

Court documents state after Rodriguez was cuffed, the man refused to give officers his date of birth "for several minutes.

"After Rodriguez was read his Miranda Warning and the implied consent, a blood specimen was taken on the scene by EMSA," according to court documents.

Rodriquez remains in the Tulsa County Jail on an aggregate bond on $250,000 and a hold by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.