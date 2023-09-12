Hearing date set for suspended Somerset County district attorney's post-trial motions

Sep. 12—SOMERSET, Pa. — A hearing has been set for Oct. 6 to consider post-trial motions for suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas.

Court-appointed Cambria County Judge Timothy Creany scheduled the hearing in an order on Monday, enabling attorneys to file documents related to issues raised by the defense, which include arguments the court erred by not allowing certain evidence.

Thomas, 37, was sentenced on Aug. 17 to at least 27 months in state prison for strangling and assaulting a Windber woman in 2021.

He had been convicted at a trial in March of strangulation with sexual violence and criminal trespass, as well as counts of unlawful restraint, indecent assault, false imprisonment and simple assault. The jury found him not guilty of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and a second simple assault count.

Thomas now has a new court-appointed attorney for the case, Pittsburgh attorney Patrick Nightingale.

His defense team has contended that jurors were erroneously prevented from hearing about DNA evidence from the woman's underwear and that she offered conflicting testimony about the extent of her relationship with Thomas.

They also contend Creany erred by preventing them from introducing evidence that Thomas was set up by his foes.

Creany previously disagreed in court, saying the case would be decided by facts in the case, not "dreamed up" ideas.

The post-trial motions are a precursor to any appeals to Superior Court that might be filed.

Thomas is serving time at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill.