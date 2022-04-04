New hearing date set for teen accused of killing Battle High School senior

The Columbia teenager accused of killing a Battle High School senior in January will be back in court in early June.

Following a request from defense attorney John Roodhouse, Shawn Long will be back before Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane on June 3.

Attorneys are in the process of exchanging evidence and other materials, known as discovery, which is why the next hearing in Long's case was put off approximately 60 days.

Long, 18, is accused of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in relation to the fatal shooting of Roberto Lauer, 18.

Lauer was shot Jan. 17. In a probable cause, Long admitted to having the gun in his hand, but did not know the gun was loaded at the time of the shooting.

Following a late-January bond hearing, Long was placed on house arrest at his grandmother Rebecca Hough's house and is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

"There is no denying a life was taken. That is not in dispute," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Justin Owens said in January. "... Conscious reckless conduct occurred, and that is what led to this unfortunate set of circumstances."

GPS ankle monitoring is an important tool but is not appropriate in every case, Owens said. While Long had a support system in the courtroom, that same support system did not at a young age teach him to not wave around guns, he added.

All there is right now is a poorly drafted probable cause statement, without clarity or detail, Roodhouse countered at the time. The court needs to look at the circumstances, alleged facts and lack of criminal background for Long, Roodhouse said during January's bond hearing.

