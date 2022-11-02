Hearing date set for trio charged with murder

Nov. 2—Three men charged in the May 29 shooting death of Sherika Bowler, 39, will be in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 21, according to court records.

Kendall Devonte Edward Alexander, 25, Skyler Dewayne Buckner, 26, and Keshaun Jackson, 18, all of Muskogee, are each charged with first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Alexander also is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

The shooting occurred at an annual Memorial Day event with 1,500 people in attendance at the Old City Square. Witnesses say that just after midnight there was an argument and then gunfire erupted.

A fourth suspect, Gervorise Lamont Warrior, 19, also was charged. But those charges were dismissed because Warrior is a member of a recognized tribal nation.

At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, a judge will determine if a crime has been committed and if the persons charged are the probable persons who committed the crime. The case could then proceed to trial.