Hearing dates changed in massive W.Va. poaching case

Mar. 25—KEYSER, W.Va. — Some pre-trial hearings in a poaching case that spans three counties in West Virginia and crosses into Maryland await new dates.

In January, West Virginia Natural Resources Police said 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties from mid-September to late December were filed against eight area residents, including former Mineral County deputy sheriffs Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly, who resigned from their jobs.

Also charged is Allegany County Department of Emergency Services EMS Chief Christopher Biggs, who was suspended from his job for "alleged violation of law," county officials said.

Others charged are Colton Broadwater, Ivy Rodehaver, Robert Horner Sr., Robert "Beau" Horner Jr. and Gregory Broadwater.

According to the Mineral County magistrate office Friday, pre-trial hearings will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. on April 8 for Tyler Biggs and his father Christopher Biggs, along with Robert Horner Sr. and his son Robert "Beau" Horner Jr.

No dates have been set in Mineral County for Rodehaver, Dolly, Colton Broadwater or his father Gregory Broadwater.

On Thursday, Grant County court officials decided to reschedule a hearing for Tyler Biggs, but a new date hasn't been set.

A pre-trial hearing for Tyler Biggs is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. April 26 in Hampshire County.

The charges

Of the 200-plus charges filed in connection with illegal killing of deer, the only felony counts issued are against Christopher Biggs.

He is charged with one count each of felony forgery and felony conspiracy, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Misdemeanor charges include:

—Tyler Biggs — Five counts spotlighting, seven counts illegal wildlife possession, six counts conspiracy, two counts failure to register deer, five counts hunting in closed season, five counts hunting from vehicle, five counts loaded firearm in vehicle, and one count exceeding yearly deer limit; released on $12,000 bond.

—Dalton Dolly — One count each of spotlighting, hunting in closed season, illegal wildlife possession, conspiracy, hunting from vehicle, and nighttime hunting; released on $2,500 bond.

—Colton Broadwater — Two counts failure to register deer, 11 counts spotlighting, 14 counts illegal wildlife possession, eight counts conspiracy, nine counts hunting in closed season, 10 counts hunting from vehicle, 11 counts nighttime hunting, five counts loaded firearm in vehicle, one count uncased firearm in vehicle, five counts trespassing, nine counts exceeding yearly deer limit, one count receiving or transferring stolen property; released on $27,000 bond.

—Gregory Broadwater — One count each failure to register deer, illegal wildlife possession, and conspiracy; released on $1,500 bond.

—Robert Horner Sr. — One count spotlighting, two counts illegal wildlife possession, three counts conspiracy, one count hunting from vehicle, and one count nighttime hunting; released on $4,500 bond.

—Ivy Rodehaver — Seven counts each spotlighting, illegal wildlife possession, conspiracy, hunting in closed season, hunting from vehicle, loaded firearm in vehicle, and nighttime hunting; released on $5,000 bond.

Tyler Biggs and Colton Broadwater are also charged with false entry into public records in Maryland related to the West Virginia deer cases.

Rebecca Miller, the Hampshire County prosecuting attorney, will oversee charges in Hampshire and Mineral counties, and Bradley Goldizen, a Grant County attorney, will handle alleged offenses in Grant County.

Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.