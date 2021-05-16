Hearing dates coming for GB teen charged in Wichita shooting

Dale Hogg, Great Bend Tribune, Kan.
·2 min read

May 15—WICHITA — The preliminary hearing date for a Great Bend High School senior charged in the shooting death of a Wichita teen will likely be set at a hearing scheduled for June 21 in Sedgwick County District Court, District Attorney spokesman Dan Dillon said Friday.

Breckyn Isabella Elliott, 18, of Great Bend, and Easton Palmer, 19, of Wichita, will both go before 18th Judicial District Judge Eric Williams for what is called a preliminary hearing case assessment docket. Attorneys for both sides will look at dates for additional proceedings, Dillon said.

The Wichita Police Department arrested Elliott on April 29 near 21st and Maize Road as the second suspect in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Stokes, who was shot and killed at Morgan's Landing Apartments near 13th and West streets in Wichita on Sunday, April 25. Police also arrested Palmer on April 27 at a home in the 11200 block of west Dora on the same charges.

Elliott and Palmer were both booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, each on one count of first-degree murder in commission of a felony. They were being held in lieu of a $250,000 professional surety bond, but Elliott has since bonded out while Palmer remains in custody, court records indicated.

Authorities were also seeking a third suspect, 25-year-old Jaron Palmer, also wanted for first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in Stokes's death. But, he has not been arrested and Dillon was not sure if he was still being sought.

According to a Wichita Police Department news release, Stokes and four others were in an apartment when three armed suspects in masks forced their way inside. Stokes and the others went into a bedroom, and police allege the suspects fired several shots.

A second teen suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Investigators believe it was drug related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

