Hearing delayed in David Tepper entity’s bankruptcy case over failed Panthers HQ

Charlotte Business Journal
·1 min read

A critical confirmation hearing in the David Tepper-led GT Real Estate Holdings LLC’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case has been delayed until next month.

Recent court filings from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware show the confirmation hearing, which had been scheduled to begin tomorrow morning, “has been adjourned to a date in December, which will be finalized shortly.” The court’s clerk confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that the hearing had been pushed back.

ALSO READ: Rock Hill could get $20M settlement for failed Panthers project, court records show

The confirmation hearing delay comes in response to GT Real Estate reaching a settlement agreement with the city of Rock Hill in the case connected to the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project. Court filings show GT Real Estate proposed a modified confirmation schedule on Nov. 11 as a result of reaching the settlement with the city.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Rock Hill could get $20M settlement for failed Panthers project, court records show


Recommended Stories

  • Health Care — State judge overturns Georgia abortion ban

    If anyone can take on Ticketmaster, it’s Taylor Swift fans. Presale tickets for Swift’s tour went on sale today, and fans’ outrage over a myriad of issues reignited talks on Capitol Hill about breaking up the monopoly. In health news, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban was ruled unconstitutional. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest…

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Aaron Patrick sues NFL, ESPN, Rams, Chargers over ACL tear suffered during game

    Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Are layoff packages offered by Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others generous — or stingy?

    There is a rationale for being generous: Given the boom-and-bust cycles of tech, they may want these employees back someday.

  • Rock Hill, Tepper tentatively agree to $20 million settlement in failed Panthers project

    The city of Rock Hill would drop its lawsuit against Tepper companies as part of the settlement if approved by a judge, court records show.

  • After a priest assaulted a woman, the Knoxville diocese tried to discredit her, lawsuit says

    The Diocese of Knoxville tried to discredit and intimidate a woman who says a priest assaulted her, according to a new federal lawsuit.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects StarKist's tuna price-fixing class action appeal

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by StarKist Co, owned by South Korea's Dongwon Industries, to avoid a lawsuit by tuna buyers accusing it of fixing prices. The justices turned away StarKist's appeal of a lower court's decision that let three groups of tuna purchasers receive class action status to jointly sue the canned tuna company even though a large number of buyers may not have been overcharged and injured by the price fixing. The case could have given the justices, had they decided to hear it, a chance to make it harder for consumers and other plaintiffs to receive class action status.

  • Pasadena restaurant workers subdue man with knife - video

    Employees of a Pasadena restaurant jumped into action and tackled a man with a knife who was acting erratically and causing damage to businesses on the street.

  • Kentucky bankers: Daniel Cameron trying to create 'state surveillance system'

    The lawsuit is a response to Cameron's push to target banks' ESG investment practices, which incorporate environmental factors into asset decisions.

  • Seagate is laying off 84 workers in Fremont

    The cuts follow the hard drive maker's announcement last month it planned to cut 7.5% of its global workforce.

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes:

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • The dilemma of Chinese startups going global

    One day in 2020, I published an article about a Chinese hardware maker which would have otherwise been a typical funding story. Instead, I got a complaint from its PR asking me to remove all mentions of "China" from the piece. The startup wanted to be called "American" on the basis of its having a small office in California.

  • Twitter-Musk Legal Fight Officially Ends as Judge Dismisses Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s four-month court battle with new owner Elon Musk is officially over, after one of the most contentious merger fights in US history.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillageMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks, Bonds Rally With Inflation Data in Focus: Markets WrapDelaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.

  • The Walking Dead Is Slapped With Another Pricey Lawsuit

    The Walking Dead may be coming to an end, but like the zombies at its core, its legal troubles never die. Last year, AMC reached a $200 million settlement with producer Frank Darabont after he sued the network over what he believed was “shady accounting” in regard to his profits. That result was in direct contrast to suits filed by other producers on the show for similar dealings which were largely dismissed or rejects by the courts.

  • Here's why oil will hit $120 a barrel soon and stay high for the next 2 years

    "Market prices are going to go through the roof, and eventually somebody is going to have to pay the bill," Energy Aspects' Livia Gallarati said.

  • You know it’s time to retire. How much notice should you give?

    A long transition into retirement can give you time to plan the next phase of your life and give your company time to hire and train someone new.

  • Kentucky will receive $7.2M settlement from Google, Cameron announces. Here’s why

    Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the payout Monday as part of a wider settlement with 40 states.