Hearing delayed in David Tepper entity’s bankruptcy case over failed Panthers HQ

A critical confirmation hearing in the David Tepper-led GT Real Estate Holdings LLC’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case has been delayed until next month.

Recent court filings from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware show the confirmation hearing, which had been scheduled to begin tomorrow morning, “has been adjourned to a date in December, which will be finalized shortly.” The court’s clerk confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that the hearing had been pushed back.

ALSO READ: Rock Hill could get $20M settlement for failed Panthers project, court records show

The confirmation hearing delay comes in response to GT Real Estate reaching a settlement agreement with the city of Rock Hill in the case connected to the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project. Court filings show GT Real Estate proposed a modified confirmation schedule on Nov. 11 as a result of reaching the settlement with the city.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Rock Hill could get $20M settlement for failed Panthers project, court records show



