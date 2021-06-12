Hearing delayed for Kamiah man charged with murder

Jun. 12—A hearing originally scheduled for Friday in U.S. District Court for a Kamiah man charged in connection with the death of a woman last October was postponed until Monday.

David R. Partovi, of Spokane, an attorney who represents Travis D. Ellenwood, filed a motion asking for the delay, saying he had traveled to Latah County on Thursday to meet with his client, only to discover Ellenwood was not there. In a motion to U.S. District Judge Raymond E. Patricco, Partovi asked to push the hearing back until he could verify Ellenwood's whereabouts.

When contacted by the Lewiston Tribune, Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci J. Whelan said she could not comment on Ellenwood's location, nor any other aspect of the case until it is held in open court.

According to court files, Ellenwood, no age given, was indicted by a federal grand jury June 3 on felony charges of second-degree murder and strangulation. Ellenwood, the file says: "with malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill B.A.B. by beating her and strangling her in violation of" federal law.

The indictment added that on Oct. 31, 2020, Ellenwood "did knowingly assault B.A.B. who was an intimate partner or dating partner, by strangling and attempting to strangle B.A.B."

Whelan declined to verify the victim's identity until it is revealed in open court.

The Nez Perce Tribe did not immediately respond to a request Friday to verify the victim's identity.

Ellenwood was originally arrested in November and had been held in the Nez Perce County Jail until being transferred to federal custody this week.

According to an earlier report, FBI agent, Nez Perce Tribal Police and Idaho County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence near Kamiah on Oct. 31, where a woman was found dead. Ellenwood was identified as a person of interest and arrested about two weeks later.

