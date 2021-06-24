Hearing delayed for Lawrence man charged in fatal intersection crash

Jun. 24—LAWRENCE — A dangerousness hearing for a Lawrence man charged after a fatal crash at the intersection of South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue was delayed Thursday.

Pedro Nieves, 29, is facing vehicular manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and other related charges after the April 29 crash that killed Gabriela Hernandez, a 24-year-old mother of two young children, and seriously injured several others.

Nieves was charged on June 17 and held without bail after his arraignment in Lawrence District Court. A hearing to determine if he is a danger to himself or the community at-large was initially scheduled Thursday.

The hearing was delayed, however, and is expected to be rescheduled in the near future, according to officials.

Drunk and in "demon mode," Nieves blasted his Acura RL through a red light before striking a Honda Civic at more than 100 mph and ripping the small car in half, according to investigators.

The impact crash ejected and killed Hernandez, police said.

The driver of the Honda was critically injured and two men, passengers in Nieves' Acura, were also injured.

Nearly two months after Hernandez's death, Nieves was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, speeding and failure to stop or yield.

Testing indicated Nieves' blood alcohol content was .17, which is twice the legal limit, according to court papers.

Nieves could face indictment by the Essex County grand jury. If he is indicted, his case will be transferred to Salem Superior Court where the charges he faces if convicted could be more severe.

