Hearing delayed for man accused of firing shots outside EC bar

Jun. 9—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A court case has been delayed for a former Chippewa Falls resident accused of firing 11 shots outside a tavern in Eau Claire in August 2020. One bullet struck a car, where a ride-share driver narrowly avoided being hit.

Travis W. Rosciszewski, 48, formerly of 313 E. Willow St. but now of 2045 Golden Drive in Eau Claire, faces charges in Chippewa County Court of second-degree reckless endangering safety, possessing a firearm by a felon, and negligent handling of a weapon.

A court date Wednesday was slated to be a plea and sentencing hearing. However, Rosciszewski informed Judge Ben Lane that no agreement was in place, and he would be looking for a new attorney.

"This matter is 500 days old," Lane told Rosciszewski. He admonished Lane for prior delays in meeting with attorneys and getting the case moving forward.

Lane set a new court date for July 20. He told Rosciszewski that trial dates would be set at that time to keep the case on track. Rosciszewski remains free on a $500 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 8, 2020, outside Hobbsy and Me bar, 3620 Locust Lane, in a portion of Eau Claire that is located in Chippewa County.

Two groups began arguing outside the tavern, when a man — now identified as Rosciszewski — got a gun from his red pickup truck and fired a series of shots, five or six at a time, for a total of 11 shots.

A female ride-share driver was sitting in her vehicle outside the tavern and observed the man pull out the gun. She said one shot struck the rear driver's side quarter panel of her car.

Both the bartender and bar owner observed the verbal altercation as well. Officers found seven spent ammunition casings, and the bar employees found another four. The casings matched a Luger 9 mm gun.

Police were able to obtain video surveillance from outside the tavern and they shared those images on the department's Facebook page. Officers later were able to identify a woman who was dating Rosciszewski, and she said he was the driver of the red pickup truck. However, she claimed she chose to walk home and didn't see anyone fire a weapon.

When officers interviewed Rosciszewski on the phone, he claimed he heard fireworks. He admitted he was not supposed to have a firearm. Rosciszewski refused to give a current address to officers, and refused to come in for an in-person meeting, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Online court records show that Rosciszewski was convicted of theft of movable property in Eau Claire County Court in 1997 and was sentenced to eight years in prison. He also was convicted of escape in both Eau Claire and Sawyer counties. He also was convicted of burglary in Eau Claire County and receiving stolen property in Chippewa County.

Terms of his release include not possessing any firearms and no contact with any of the victims in the case.