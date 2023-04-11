Hearing delayed to May in Baron killing, defense attorneys are appointed

Apr. 10—Officials rescheduled a court hearing Monday for a man charged in the death of Old Forge pizzeria owner Robert Baron Sr. to give defense attorneys more time to prepare.

Justin Schuback is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 19 in the Lackawanna County Courthouse. Magisterial District Judge Terrence V. Gallagher is set to hear the case.

The delay came four days after a judicial order appointed attorneys Bernard Brown and Jordan Leonard to represent Schuback, 37.

Brown, who previously represented Schuback on a drug case, has not spoken with his client, he said. He wanted to speak with his co-counsel, Leonard, before commenting further.

Police charged Schuback, 3 Foundry St., Old Forge, on March 31 with criminal homicide, robbery, burglary, theft and abuse of corpse. He remains at the Lackawanna County Prison without bail.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors call witnesses to prove enough evidence exists to send the case to a possible trial. A magisterial district judge could dismiss counts should the prosecution fail to meet its burden. These hearings also give the defense an early opportunity to question prosecution witnesses.

Schuback could waive his right to such a hearing, which would send the case to the Court of Common Pleas without challenge.

Police alleged Schuback is responsible for Baron's death. The Old Forge restaurateur disappeared in January 2017; investigators discovered his remains last month in the Connell's Patch section of Old Forge.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell described the killing as a "burglary gone bad."

