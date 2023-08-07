Hearing delayed over $75M in AG’s lawyers’ fees for Savannah River Site settlement

A scheduled Monday hearing over whether S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson can pay two law firms $75 million from a federal government settlement has been delayed.

An assistant for Judge Clifton Newman said the judge had a conflict and the case had to be rescheduled. A reason for the conflict was not immediately given.

A new date for the hearing was not immediately scheduled.

In 2020, the federal government agreed to pay South Carolina $600 million for failing to remove weapons-grade plutonium from the Savannah River nuclear weapons complex in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties. The state had been stuck with the deadly material for years after a major federal government construction project unraveled.

The U.S. Department of Energy agreed to remove nearly 10 metric tons of weapons-usable plutonium from SRS over the next 15 years.

As part of the deal, Wilson agreed to pay $75 million in fees for attorneys from two Columbia law firms, Willoughby & Hoefer, and Davidson, Wren & DeMasters. Wilson said that amount was derived from a contingency fee formula based on the amount recovered. Before becoming attorney general, Wilson worked for Willoughby & Hoefer.

In September 2020, Columbia attorney John Crangle and the S.C. Public Interest Foundation sued Wilson, arguing that the $75 million fee was unreasonable and Wilson had “no need to hire private counsel to address a relatively straightforward issue that government leaders ultimately negotiated.”

Gov. Henry McMaster also questioned the size of the fee.