Hearing delayed for suspect arrested in Ybor City shooting

TAMPA — A Hillsborough County judge granted a delay in a hearing on Thursday that will determine if the suspect arrested in the deadly weekend Ybor City shooting will remain in jail ahead of his trial.

Tyrell Phillips, 22, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm hours after the shooting that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man and injured 15 others by gunfire. Police said one additional person was injured, but not by gunfire.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office filed a motion Monday asking a judge to order that Phillips be held until his trial because of the nature of the allegations and, according to the motion, there are no conditions for pretrial release “sufficient to protect the community.” The hearing was set for Thursday afternoon.

However, the Hillsborough County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Phillips, asked for a continuance in the motion Thursday morning.

Phillips appeared over video at the Hillsborough County courthouse in Tampa Thursday morning and was reminded by Judge Catherine Catlin that he had the right to the pretrial detention hearing within five days of his arrest. Phillips agreed to the continuance, and Catlin granted the delay in the hearing.

No new court date has been set for the pretrial detention hearing.

The Tampa Police Department has not named anyone killed or injured in the shooting due to Marsy’s Law. However, family members have identified Elijah Wilson, 14, and Harrison Boonstoppel, 20, as the two people killed in the shooting.

The barrage of bullets that occurred early Sunday morning — the weekend before Halloween — has shaken the Tampa community and reignited discussions over the future of Ybor’s nightlife.

On Wednesday, a Tampa City Council member proposed a six-month curfew that would close Ybor businesses by 1 a.m., and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she supported a curfew for juveniles starting at 1 a.m.

About 50 residents, community leaders and advocates came together Wednesday evening to mourn those killed, including the Boonstoppel family. Brucie Boonstoppel, the mother of Harrison Boonstoppel, said her son was shot three times — in the spleen, liver and heart.

Brucie Boonstoppel said her son told her that he and two of his friends were going to Ybor after leaving a nearby Halloween party. Then one of them showed up at her door and told her Harrison Boonstoppel had been shot.

Records show Phillips told investigators he got into an altercation with a group of people and feared for his life when he pulled out a gun and fired shots without targeting any of them specifically.

According to court documents, 14-year-old Wilson was carrying a loaded gun in his waistband area, but police found the weapon still in its holster and videos collected by investigators do not show him pulling the gun.

The motion for pretrial detention states “at no point prior to the shooting is the victim depicted pulling out a firearm or other weapon.”

Phillips later told police the victim in his case did not reach for his waistband for a weapon, the motion states.

Earlier in the week, the Tampa Police Department partnered with the FBI to create an online portal to collect tips, photos and video to help with the investigation into the shooting. Police said they believe at least two more people fired shots during the altercation.